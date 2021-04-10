IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.97. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 167.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,091 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,446. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.19. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

