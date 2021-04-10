Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $7.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

STX opened at $80.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $80.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $7,967,587.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 703,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $42,350,768.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 979,725 shares of company stock worth $60,498,347. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after buying an additional 390,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

