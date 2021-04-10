NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,140.07.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $20.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,270.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,543. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,182.33 and a 1 year high of $2,273.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,071.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,820.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

