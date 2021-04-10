Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.29. People’s United Financial posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,910,000 after acquiring an additional 634,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $17.99. 2,434,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

