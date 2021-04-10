BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $21.01 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.1% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 150,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $222.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.42. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.15 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

