Marlin Market Capitalization Hits $169.66 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $169.66 million and $42.88 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00068456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00301867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00746565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,732.86 or 0.98979669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.99 or 0.00714162 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

