Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives $39.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QBCRF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Quebecor stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.56. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

