$305.00 Million in Sales Expected for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) will announce $305.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.30 million and the lowest is $303.20 million. RealPage reported sales of $277.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. William Blair lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.28.

Shares of RealPage stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. RealPage has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

