Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 172,358 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,358 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.64.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.79 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

