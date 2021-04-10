Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in General Motors by 1,531.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,693,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,006 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

General Motors stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,687,265 shares of company stock worth $97,013,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

