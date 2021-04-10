ACT Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ACT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 269,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 202,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.90. 1,600,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average is $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $76.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

