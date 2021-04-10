Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 21,907 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 243.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,559,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,551. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $214.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

