BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $20.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,285.88. 1,044,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,318. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,187.60 and a 52 week high of $2,289.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,083.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,828.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.