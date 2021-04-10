Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 100 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.73.

MMM opened at $198.00 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $198.96. The stock has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.71 and a 200-day moving average of $174.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

