Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.95.

CBWBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CBWBF stock remained flat at $$26.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

