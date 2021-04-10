Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund purchased 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $645,916.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,507 shares of company stock worth $2,395,762. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 95,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 63,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.78. 448,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,945. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

