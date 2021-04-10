Analysts Set (INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT at €9.98

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.10 ($11.88).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGA shares. UBS Group set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

