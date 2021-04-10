NativeCoin Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007598 BTC on popular exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $113.22 million and approximately $343.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00054002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.85 or 0.00348027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010905 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00031627 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006673 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,713,325 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

