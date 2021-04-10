KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 2,798 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA opened at $223.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $604.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.25.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

