KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $5.05 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders sold 568,539 shares of company stock valued at $42,735,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $74.07 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

