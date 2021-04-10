NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 133,964 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,638,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. 1,683,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $38.69.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.