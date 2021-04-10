Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

