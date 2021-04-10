NBT Bank N A NY Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

PFE stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 31,686,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,328,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

