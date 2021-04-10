East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.12. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EWBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 428,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.55. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

