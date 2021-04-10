Zacks: Analysts Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). Inseego reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSG shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares in the company, valued at $139,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Inseego by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,480. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $957.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

