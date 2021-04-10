Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 234.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,025,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,962. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.