Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,226 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.