Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,671 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,646 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

IBM stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,614. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.