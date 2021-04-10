Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $217,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $122.80. 8,315,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,588,969. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $636.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

