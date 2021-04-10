Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.74.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,282. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $253.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.43. The firm has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

