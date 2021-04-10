Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) PT at $169.86

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,341,000 after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TopBuild by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after acquiring an additional 545,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $68,665,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 11.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $62,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.27. The stock had a trading volume of 353,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,050. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $224.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

