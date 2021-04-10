POPCHAIN Trading Up 32.9% Over Last Week (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One POPCHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $3,595.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00047957 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

POPCHAIN Coin Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

