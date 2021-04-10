BlackCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.25 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00025508 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 153.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,591,804 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

