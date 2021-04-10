Webcoin One Day Volume Tops $57.00 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 126.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Webcoin has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Webcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $139,916.72 and $57.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Webcoin Coin Profile

WEB is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

