PARSIQ Achieves Market Cap of $249.64 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00003714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $249.64 million and $3.17 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00065286 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 712.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PRQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.