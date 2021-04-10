Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $15.72. 384,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,206. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 42.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 226,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 69,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

