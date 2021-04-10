$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $657.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,917 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.75. 2,611,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,848. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.