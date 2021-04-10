CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.29 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,752 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $504.04 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.75 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $461.16 and its 200 day moving average is $476.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

