Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.95. 321,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,470. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.62 and a fifty-two week high of $382.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.