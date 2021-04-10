Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 781 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.72.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

