Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $502.88 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.40 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $501.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

