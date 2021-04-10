Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $352.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $186.11 and a one year high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

