Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total value of $2,457,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock valued at $378,713,801. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $312.46 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.91. The stock has a market cap of $889.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.15.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.