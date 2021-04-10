Analysts Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Target Price at $63.77

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,293,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,996,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,602,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,940,000 after acquiring an additional 297,486 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 431,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,828. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

