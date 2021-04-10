Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNGBY shares. SEB Equities upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equity Research upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. Getinge has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.5226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.08%.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

