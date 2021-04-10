Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.72. 885,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,119. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $109.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

