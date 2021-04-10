Rupiah Token (IDRT) Tops One Day Volume of $1.55 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00053042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00020761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00616979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00081465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00030924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00036915 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,774,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.