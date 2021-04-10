QunQun Tops 1-Day Volume of $524,471.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $524,471.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

