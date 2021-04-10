Illuvium (ILV) Price Down 11.8% This Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $47.04 million and approximately $745,458.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $80.36 or 0.00132861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00068332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00293143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.65 or 0.00746731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,021.17 or 0.99235952 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.89 or 0.00714067 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,420 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

