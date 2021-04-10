KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $256.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.87 and a 52 week high of $256.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.